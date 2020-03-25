Health officials report first 2 COVID-19 cases in Winona County, 3 new cases in Olmsted County

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that 287 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and 122 of those who tested positive no longer require isolation.

Among the new cases were the first two COVID-19 cases reported in Winona County.

Winona County health officials said both patients are over the age of 70 and lived in the same space. They are reportedly isolated, but not hospitalized.

The number of positive cases reported in Olmsted County rose to 21, up from 18 reported on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health. See a full breakdown of how many cases are reported in each county here.

The Department also reported that the MDH Public Health Lab has completed 6,365 tests as of Wednesday morning, and external laboratories have completed 5,110.

Health officials said 35 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization in the state, and 26 remain hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

Health officials have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

The first COVID-19 death was reported on Saturday.