Life on lockdown: Rochester resident describes life in France amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- France has recorded more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 with 1,331 deaths. Both numbers are currently higher than totals in the United States. France is near the end of a quarantine lockdown where the police and military have set up road blocks and are heavily policing citizens, essentially putting the country under "martial law."

Myles Flott is a Rochester native living and studying to get his Masters in Business Administration in Paris. He tells KTTC he had enough time to get out of Paris, with his France-native fiance, and go north to the countryside where they have an easier time avoiding people.

Flott described the French lockdown rules saying, "You can't go with someone else, so only one person can go at a time. Say you're with your family, your whole family can't go and get the supplies you need, only that one person can go. They have a sheet you can print out or write to indicate where you're going and because there's roadblocks, and police, and military deployed throughout the country that can intercept you and can ask you questions. You're supposed to have a notification of where you're going. If you don't have that piece of paper that you're supposed to fill out it can cause a fine or a citation."

Like many students stateside, Flott's education is now online. He notes he's still able to be outside on the property where he lives.

