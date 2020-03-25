Rochester teen pleads not guilty in fatal shooting over drug deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 18-year-old facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a man in Southeast Rochester has pleaded not guilty.

Robert Salley Jr. is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Trevor Boysen, over what police have called a drug deal gone wrong.

On January 10, police found Boysen with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Quarters Apartment Complex.

Police said that Salley shot and killed him over $70 worth of marijuana. At least six shots were fired.

According to the criminal complaint, Salley told police that Boysen pulled out a gun first. Salley said it led to a struggle between the two with the gun, which fired inside the car three times.

Salley claimed that Boysen fell out of the car. He then retrieved the gun, jumped out of the car and fired a shot toward the car before running off.

In court on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to a 2nd degree murder charge, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm/ammo with a prior conviction.

A jury trial is now being scheduled.