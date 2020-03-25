Showers continue into the weekend

Don't put those umbrellas away just quite yet! Several rain chances remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

Highs on Thursday will be in the middle and lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances hold off until the late evening and overnight hours. Accumulations are expected to be minor into Friday morning, but some minor mixing could occur. As temperatures fall into the middle 30s overnight Thursday, there will be a slight threat for a wintry mix into early Friday morning. We're only looking at about a two or three-hour window for this happening. Around 2-4 a.m Friday morning.

Quiet conditions are expected for most of the daytime hours Friday. Highs will warm into the upper 40s and even lower 50s with overcast skies. Our main weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest late Friday into Saturday. Bringing wet and windy conditions to the region through Saturday evening.

Highs Saturday will be in the middle 40s with on/off shower chances during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall accumulations Friday and Saturday could reach near 0.50-1.00". Showers are expected to wrap up before sunrise Sunday.

Highs return to the lower 50s Sunday with partly sunny skies. The 50-degree trend should continue into early next week too! Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle and lower 50s with partly sunny skies.

Nick