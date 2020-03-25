Temperatures are on the way up, but so are our rain chances

Even though gloomy, unsettled weather will be the rule across the area today, we're still looking at the prospect of enjoying some of the warmest temperatures in a couple of weeks as mild air works its way in ahead of an approaching storm system. A few brief, light rain showers will be possible by mid to late morning before a large band of rain moves in for the afternoon, setting the stage for a soggy second half of the day. As much as three-quarters of an inch of rainfall will be possible with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

The showers will begin to taper off by mid-evening and then come to an end around midnight with overnight temperatures then dropping back to the lower 30s.

A few more showers will drift in from the west late in the morning and for parts of the afternoon Thursday with a slight northeast breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

A much larger storm system will move into the region late Friday, bringing a few light showers for the latter part of the afternoon and evening before more widespread rain and downright soggy weather works its way in for Saturday as that system slides through the heart of our area. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees Friday, but a bit cooler Saturday thanks to the expected blustery, wet conditions. Some thunder is even possible later in the day Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid-40s with north winds gusting to 40 miles per hour adding an extra chill to the air.

A few showers may hold on into early Sunday morning before clouds clear for the afternoon and strong, bright sunshine will help temperatures warm to the lower 50s.