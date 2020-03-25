Timberwolves’ Towns says mother hospitalized with COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting COVID-19.

Towns talked about his mother's condition Wednesday on his Instagram page and urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing.

Towns says both his parents went to the hospital recently and were tested for the disease. While his father was released and told to quarantine at home, his mother's condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a ventilator and placed in a coma.

Towns says his mother is the strongest woman he knows and is confident she will recover.