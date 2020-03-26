Cool and gray with more rain chances for the next few days

Our gray and unsettled weather pattern continues today as yet another storm system works its way across the region, keeping our skies cloudy and the threat of rain in the area. Expect light showers or sprinkles in North Iowa this morning as this system grazes our area to the south before that rain chance drifts northward in the afternoon, enveloping most of the area by day's end. Rainfall totals won't be quite as impressive as Wednesday's half-inch to one-inch totals with less than a quarter-inch expected in most spots today. High temperatures will be in the seasonably cool mid-40s with a light northeast breeze.

Shower chances will taper off around midnight tonight with a few breaks in the clouds later in the night and overnight lows will be in the lower 30s and light northeast winds.

The next storm system to impact our area will take a little longer to bring rain chances into the area Friday, so temperatures will warm quickly to the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow. A few light rain showers will then develop late in the afternoon and evening as that larger system draws closer to the area.

Saturday is looking like a gray, breezy, and cool day with occasional rain throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with east winds occasionally reaching 30 to 40 miles per hour. A few thunderstorms will be possible later in the day as the center of that system pushes through the heart of the area. Rainfall totals may exceed half an inch.

A few snowflakes may mix in later Saturday night as temperatures dip into the 30s. Spotty rain showers will taper off by mid-Sunday morning before clouds begin to break up in the midday and early afternoon. Even with sunshine in the afternoon and temperature approaching 50 degrees, it's going to feel fairly cool thanks to a gusty northwest breeze that will follow the departing storm system.

Warmer air will build in for much of next week and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s for the most part. There will be a slight chance for rain showers Tuesday with a few more showers possible late next Thursday into Friday.