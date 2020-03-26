Crashes, DWI arrests plummet on Minnesota roads

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KBJR) -- Minnesota State Patrol numbers show crashes and DWI arrests have plummeted statewide in the last two weeks.

MSP credits the drop to fewer people being on the roads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the the State Patrol, between March 17 and March 26, 2020, there were 389 crashes compared to 762 crashes during that same time frame in 2019.

DWI arrests are also down by more than 50 percent, with 88 arrests in the last two weeks. In 2019, there were 204 DWI arrests in that time period.

Overall, the Minnesota State Patrol reports traffic volumes were down 32 percent statewide March 25 compared with Wednesday averages for March 2019.