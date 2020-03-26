Front-line Hy-Vee employees to receive appreciation bonus, protective leave benefits

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee has announced it is giving part-time and full-time store employees a front-line appreciation bonus.

The company says employees will receive a 10% bonus on all work hours from March 16 to April 12. Hy-Vee says the bonuses are a $10 million commitment to employees and will be paid out on April 17.

In addition, the company is offering new benefits to its more than 80,000 employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we must do everything we can to support them and their families during this critical time,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We hope these new benefits will help lighten the load for our employees who are working around-the-clock to serve our customers in our stores.”

Hy-Vee will offer job protective leave for employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are required by health officials to self-quarantine. The benefit will provide job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees, no matter their length of service.

A second benefit offers employees affordable access to telehealth services, including mental health.

Hy-Vee is waiving co-pays for all full-time employees and their dependents who utilize the 24-hour virtual medical service and is allowing part-time employees to use the service for a minimal fee per visit.

