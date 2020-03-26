Jobless claims soar as Iowa sees biggest jump in virus cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Officials say unemployment claims in Iowa rose nearly nineteenfold in Iowa last week as the coronavirus pandemic that inflicted economic pain across the country left entire sectors of the job market in tatters.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that initial claims for jobless benefits in Iowa surged to 41,890 in the week that ended March 21.

That was up from 2,229 the week prior.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported Thursday that there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, which is the state's biggest daily jump yet.

That brings the total Iowa figure to 179, with one death.