Klobuchar says husband recovering from COVID-19, no longer hospitalized

(KTTC) -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her husband, John Bessler, is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, and has been released from the hospital

On Thursday, Klobuchar tweeted that Bessler had previously been hospitalized for pneumonia and low oxygen, but has since taken "a good turn." She said he is now recovering at home.

Klobuchar thanked those who took care of him and those who sent kind words and prayers.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Bessler quarantined himself and immediately tried to get tested after coughing up blood. Klobuchar reportedly said it took five days for him to get tested and said the delays are a problem the country must fix immediately.