Local Baseball Team Adjusting To No Games

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Normally at this time, John Marshall head coach Jade Boettcher and his team would be preparing for their first scrimmages of the season. Instead, he was fixing the 9th-grade batting cage today at the high school.

Opening day for the Rockets was supposed to be next Wednesday against crosstown rival Century, but Boettcher has had to find creative ways to keep his guys ready for a possible upcoming season.

"Just a matter of staying busy," Boettcher said. "Trying to get the players the chance to learn new stuff and get them some online material to look at and created a Google classroom. We're just trying to do anything I can to help promote the game still and just keep guys positive. There is still hope that we'll get back out there in May, so we're hoping for any point of a season at this time."

The earliest spring activities could resume is after May 4 -- when the Governor's distance learning period for students ends.