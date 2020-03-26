Mayo Clinic reducing use of contractors and supplemental staff amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Several contractors and supplemental staffers at Mayo Clinic are out of work for the time being.

In a statement to KTTC Thursday afternoon, Mayo Clinic says "The temporary elimination of elective surgeries, procedures and outpatient visits in order to protect our patients and health care providers from COVID-19 and conserve essential personal protective equipment will cause significant declines in revenue."

Mayo says it is reviewing all expenditures including external services and vendors.

Full statement from Mayo below.