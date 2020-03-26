Mayo Clinic reducing use of contractors and supplemental staff amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mayo Clinic reducing use of contractors and supplemental staff amid COVID-19 outbreakNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Several contractors and supplemental staffers at Mayo Clinic are out of work for the time being.
In a statement to KTTC Thursday afternoon, Mayo Clinic says "The temporary elimination of elective surgeries, procedures and outpatient visits in order to protect our patients and health care providers from COVID-19 and conserve essential personal protective equipment will cause significant declines in revenue."
Mayo says it is reviewing all expenditures including external services and vendors.
Full statement from Mayo below.
These are unprecedented and challenging times for all of us. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every area of Mayo Clinic, including our finances.
Mayo Clinic leaders have adopted several strategies to manage expenses that will allow us to continue our focus on the needs of our patients. These strategies include deferring recruitment of new staff except for positions that are deemed essential in the near-term and reducing use of contractors and supplemental staff. Mayo Clinic leaders are reviewing all expenditures to identify those that are lower priority at this time and may be reduced, deferred or canceled.
These expense reductions will include external services and vendors. These changes are being made to protect the financial resources necessary to support and maintain our workforce.
Mayo Clinic has a proven history of resilience and is making every effort to position itself to emerge from this pandemic better able to fulfill our mission.Mayo Clinic Statement