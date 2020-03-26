Minnesota health officials report second COVID-19 death in the state

(KTTC) -- A second person has died in Minnesota due to COVID-19, health officials reported on Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 346 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state. MDH said 134 of the people who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said approximately 12,950 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state.

Health officials also reported that 41 of the cases have required hospitalization, and 31 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Cases in Olmsted County jumped to 29, up from 21 reported on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Winona County reported its first two cases of COVID-19, and MDH reported on Thursday that the number has risen to 4. See the full breakdown of which county has cases here.