Minnesota House passes $330 million COVID-19 aid bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Legislature is poised to pass a $330 million package to aid in the state's fight against COVID-19 on a day when the state recorded its second death from the coronavirus outbreak.

The House passed the bill 99-4 and sent it to the Senate. Leading lawmakers negotiated the bill via private conference calls to minimize the risk of catching the disease.

Minnesota state, local and tribal governments are expected to get nearly $2.2 billion under aid bill the U.S. Senate passed.

State health officials say the latest resident to die of the disease was from Ramsey County and was in their 80s.

