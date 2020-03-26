Oak Summit Golf Course Remains Open

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Oak Summit is the only golf course still open in town, and they'll be open at least through tomorrow.

The course is taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including sanitizing carts after each round, allowing only one person in the clubhouse at a time, accepting only credit cards as payment and making the patrons run the card.

All this, and a little good weather, has caused business to boom at the course… so if you want to book a tee time tomorrow before the stay at home order goes into effect, you might want to call as early as possible.

"Call volume has been off the charts I will say. I've been here since 8 o'clock this morning and we have ten times the amount of people on the tee sheet that we started with, maybe even 20," said clubhouse staffer Rick Brekke. "It keeps filling up constantly, and we're accommodating everyone that comes out."

The course is hoping to stay open beyond tomorrow's deadline, and is seeking assistance from the governor to remain open with some health-conscious restrictions.