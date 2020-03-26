One dies in incident with power lines in Byron

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- One person died Thursday morning after an elevated boom came in contact with power lines in Byron.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Byron Fire Department responded to a call at Carr's Tree Service, a tree trimming service located at 605 Barbaree Lane.

Deputies said someone was on the tree service's elevated boom and died at the scene.

Deputies said Xcel Energy had to cut the power so emergency responders could safely get to the person.

Authorities do not know how the person died, but said a medical examiner is at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.