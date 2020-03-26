Rochester Community Warming Center relocates to Mayo Civic Center amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Community Warming Center has announced it is relocating to the Mayo Civic Center Exhibition Hall for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a news release from the warming center, the Rochester Community Warming Center location at 200 4th Street SE is now closed.

"Many shelters in the area have had to close their doors due to space constraints which made social distancing guidelines impossible to follow," the news release said. "As a result, there is an urgent need for expanded homeless sheltering services in the county."

The news release said half of the Mayo Civic Center Exhibition Hall is being used for the temporary day center, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the other half will be used for the RCWC from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., effective immediately.

According to the warming center, guests must be signed in by 10 p.m. and may leave at any time, but can't come and go throughout the night.

“We are grateful for this temporary relocation because this new space gives us the ability to provide shelter to all homeless who need protection during this emergency,” RCWC Night Manager and Communications Coordinator Cathy Hunsaker said in a news release. “We now have capacity for 45 adults to sleep in beds at the new location and additional capacity for more to sleep on cots or mats. The Exhibition Hall is also large enough that we can ensure all sleeping spaces are at least six feet apart, so we are abiding by the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.”