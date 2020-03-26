Showers and even heavy rain possible this weekend

More showers will impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Friday night through Saturday. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible at times during Saturday afternoon.

Showers will move into the area late Friday evening and extend through Saturday night. Rainfall accumulations will vary from a quarter to near one inch in some areas. Most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will fall between 0.25-0.75" of rain. Severe weather is not a threat in our this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s and upper 40s on Friday with highs in the middle 40s on Saturday. Winds will be breezy on Saturday anywhere from 10-20 mph.

Skies will clear on Sunday with highs warming back to around 50-degrees by the afternoon. Quiet conditions should settle in for Sunday afternoon and most of Monday. Warm temperatures will continue next week with highs in the middle and lower 50s through Thursday!

Be safe everyone!

Nick