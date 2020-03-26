Walz addresses concerns over Stay at Home Order

ST. PAUL. Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota's Stay at Home Order is at the top of many minds. On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz addressed constituents' concerns during his daily COVID-19 teleconference briefing.

"This executive order is put in place for the simple reason to slow transmissions and buy us some time. It is not put in place inconvenience Minnesotans although it will certainly do that," Walz said.

The order asks people to stay home as much as possible, but Walz ensures Minnesotans that they will not be fined or arrested for leaving their homes.

"It is certainly not our intention to make someone a criminal for going to get some bread. That is not the intention at all. Law enforcement understands they want to help. No one's going to be asked to carry papers, or show a note of where they are going," he said.

Since the spread of coronavirus, people have been stocking up on supplies, leaving many store shelves empty. Walz addressed those concerns as well.

"We don't need to hoard or anything. We're still seeing and we will monitor this, to make sure that there is not a supply chain break down. There may be times when things are sold out during this time. But that may just be more natural just because of more people being home."

And he emphasized how people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent are experiencing discrimination because the virus originated in China.

"We're getting a lot of calls and experiencing a higher rate of discrimination, hate speech. I'm hearing stories from my own staff and their families of people turning and walking away. Not for social distancing but just clearly because being an Asian or Pacific Islander. We can't tolerate discrimination of our neighbors this virus isn't going to discriminate so we aren't either," Walz said.

The Stay at Home Order goes into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. It runs until April 10th.

As of Thursday, 37 counties in the state have COVID-19 cases. Walz says the Stay At Home Order is to make sure the state's health care system can deal with all the eventual infections.

"There will be a point where it will reach all 87 counties. Our goal is to make sure that does not happen for quite some time and that it does not happen when we overload the health care system," Walz said.