A pleasant Friday, but windy, wet weather is ahead for the weekend

We've reached what looks to be the best weather day of the week with the prospect of 50-degree high temperatures in our area and even a little sunshine ahead of us. Unfortunately, as we're still in late March, a part of the year known for dreary, damp, and blustery days, we will see a few rain showers sneak into our weather picture later today. Clouds will slowly thicken through the midday and afternoon with some of those spotty showers drifting in from the southwest after 5:00 PM. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s with a slight easterly breeze. Rain will become more widespread through tonight with brisk east winds and overnight low temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Our Saturday looks windy and cool with thick clouds and gusty raw winds in the weather picture as that large storm system gets closer to the area. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times with some thunder possible in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s with east winds gusting to 35 miles per hour giving us wind chill values in the mid and upper 30s. Some of those storms may become strong to severe, especially in northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin as large hail will be possible and a portion of our area is in the "Marginal Risk" of severe weather in the Storm Prediction Center's outlook.

Light rain will continue through Saturday night with a little light snow possibly mixing in late and overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 30s. Light showers will hang around through Sunday morning before sunshine finally breaks through in the afternoon helping temperatures warm to the upper 40s. Unfortunately, raw northwest winds on the backside of the departing storm system will keep wind chills in the 30s as we'll experience gusts in the 40 mile per hour range throughout the day.

Bright sunshine will dominate our Monday and it looks like we'll finally get a break from harsh winds. High temperatures will be the warmest of the year so far as we'll enjoy readings in the mid and upper 50s for the afternoon hours! You might even feel like saying TGIM, given the improvement in our weather from our blustery weekend.

Spotty showers will be possible Tuesday into early Wednesday with enough sunshine breaking through and high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. It looks like we'll have drier weather with seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s later in the upcoming week.