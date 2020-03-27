Authorities identify man killed in Byron power lines incident

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities have identified the man who died after the boom lift he operating came in contact with power lines in Byron.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the boom lift was Anthony Streed, 37, of Rochester.

The incident reportedly happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of Barbaree Lane. The Sheriff's Office said Streed was a mechanic for Duke Aerial Equipment.

The Sheriff's Office believes he was performing a final inspection on the lift unit before it was rented out. The Sheriff's Office said the the boom and platform extended into the power lines and Streed was electrocuted.

Deputies said Xcel Energy had to cut the power so emergency responders could safely get to him.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident appears to be an accident. The State Fire Marshal and OSHA are investigating.