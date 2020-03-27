BEAR HUNT: Rochester residents connect through stuffed animals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- While the stay home order takes effect late Friday night, many families have already spent a lot of time at home. To combat cabin fever during this time of social distancing, a movement is afoot in Rochester: a bear hunt.

It's an idea based off of a children's book.

"The idea was simple, just to put a teddy bear in a window," "Rochester Mom" organizer Becky Montpetit explained. "So when families get outside, they can look for teddy bears in windows."

It has Rochester families searching for bears of all shapes, varieties and sizes.

"I think its a great idea for younger kids to have something to do," Sam Johnson said.

"We walked the other day and saw three of them," Linda Willihnganz said.

But it's proven to be more than just something to do. These teddy bears are paving a way for neighbors to connect -- without physically doing so.

"Coronavirus is making a lot of people stay home," Ruby Ddamos said, standing outside her own window of bears. "I think its fun and a good way for people to get out of their house."

Montpetit agrees.

"As we are all practicing safe, social distancing, they are still encouraging us to get outside as we can," she said. "This is a great way to encourage families to get outside and have a little fun."

While Rochester Mom did help bring the bear hunt alive, Montpetit says other organizations took part as well. As the idea is based off of a children's book, it was natural for the Rochester Library to share the idea as well.

"I think anything that can unify the community during a time of crisis or hardship, is really imporant," Montpetit said.

A simple, stuffed sign of solidarity.

"We know it's necessary and we're all taking precautions and orders very seriously, so this is a time for us to be creative on what that looks like to keep up our relationships and friendships," Montpetit said.

To take a look at neighborhoods participating, click here.