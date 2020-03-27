British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON (AP) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, but remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.

Johnson said Friday that he was tested on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing mild symptoms.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Johnson said he took a test for COVID-19 after displaying "mild symptoms" of a temperature and a persistent cough.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. — Boris Johnson

He said that he can continue to communicate with his team "thanks to the wizardry of modern technology" and is leading the fight against the coronavirus.