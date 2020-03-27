Coronavirus Creativity 3/27

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Tonight's episode of Coronavirus Creativity comes from the Stewartville School District.

Ryan Liffrig and Alan May are PE teachers at Bear Creek Intermediate and made this distance learning video for their students.

Liffrig tells me he and May were trying to give their students some smiles and laughs in these tough times, and they did just that.

Their entire video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf-a4xJQ2Lc&feature=youtu.be