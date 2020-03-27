Four Local Standouts Named to AP All-State Boys Basketball Teams

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Four local basketball players were named to the top 15 players in the state as voted by the Associated Press.

Stewartville's 6-8 forward Will Tschetter was named 2nd-team All-State, averaging a state-best 34.4 points-per-game and scoring a state-high 928 points on the season. The junior can score from all three levels of the court and displayed a ruthless efficiency from the field all season long.

The big man shot 60.2% overall… including 65.3% on 2's and 45% on 3's, Guiding the Stewartville Tigers to the Section 1AA Championship game this season.

Mayo's Gabe Madsen was named third team All-State. Madsen was nothing short of electric every time he took the court this year for the Spartans, averaging a team high 26.1 points to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Gabe was instrumental in bringing the Spartans to the Section 1AAAA Championship for the first time since 2008, and wowed fans across the state with his exciting brand of basketball since he moved here three years ago.

He'll will play next year at Cincinnati with his twin brother Mason.

Lake City's Nate Heise was also named third-team All-State. The senior lit up the scoreboard from day 1 of the season, averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2 steals per game for the Tigers.

Known as just a shooter before the season, Heise added some bounce to his game this season -- becoming a nearly unguardable threat at this level of basketball.

He'll play collegiately next year for Northern Iowa.

Caledonia's Noah King was named to the AP All-Third team.

King leaves the prep ranks as Caledonia's all-time leading scorer, racking up 2,575 career points for the Warriors. He averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals per game this season while shooting 55% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

He helped guide Caledonia to a 28-1 record, including wins over 3 of the top 5 teams in the state.

Last, but certainly not least -- Minnehaha Academy's Jalen Suggs was named the Associated Press Player of the Year.

The 6-5 guard averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game this year. ESPN rates him as the fifth-best recruit in the Class of 2020 and he'll play next year for Mark Few at Gonzaga.

He helped guide the Red Hawks to three consecutive state championships and had a chance to win his fourth-straight this season.