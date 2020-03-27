Grocery delivery charity expands to include those affected by COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - With some items flying off store shelves, it can be difficult for people going to stores in person to get the supplies you need. It's nearly impossible for people who can't get out of the house.

Family Service Rochester has many missions. One of them is helping keep the community fed.

"For some people, it's a lifeline," said director April Sutor. "If you don't feel comfortable that you know where your next meal or meals are coming from, you can't really concentrate on doing anything else."

Ordinarily serving the elderly and disabled, Family Service Rochester is now delivering groceries to more people.

"People who are mandatory quarantine or just are like 'I can't do this. I'm too afraid,'" said Sutor.

So far the volunteers have kept up with demand.

"With shelter in place, Minnesota stay home starting at midnight, I think that will change things," Sutor said. "We've been able to get people's grocery orders filled within a couple of hours."

The service aims to deliver groceries within 48 hours. However, not all the items are on the shelves because of people panic buying and hoarding.

"It'd be nice if they would stop. If everyone would shop as they normally would, there'd be enough food," said volunteer Pat Winters. "The food is coming in. The shelves are being stocked as fast as possible but there's items that they just can't get,

Or can get, but just not enough for everyone.

"Hy-Vee told me the other day, they ordered 30 pallets of [toilet paper] and got one," said Winters.

Despite those struggles, Family Service strives to help out.

"It's important for me to be looking out for fellow human beings and people who live in my town. I mean this is my city, my state and my country. If I can't be a part of making that strong, I ought to be looking somewhere else."

Family Service Rochester is still offering its weekday meal to seniors, just now as a pick-up service instead of dine-in.

It also provides mental health support and is always looking for more volunteers.

To find out more on the programs or how to volunteer, check out the site here.