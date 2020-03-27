House debates $2.2T virus relief bill amid last-minute snag

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House is debating a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic's devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system.

But the leaders' plan for swift action Friday has run into complications. A maverick conservative lawmaker has threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has threatened to try to force a roll call vote.

(1/11)I swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and I take that oath seriously.



In a few moments I will request a vote on the CARES Act which means members of Congress will vote on it by pushing “yes” or “no” or “present.” — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 27, 2020

Party leaders had hoped to pass the measure by voice vote without lawmakers having to take the risk of traveling to Washington.

Democratic leaders have now urged lawmakers who are "willing and able" to come to the Capitol Friday for a vote.