Local experts remind residents about what you should and shouldn’t place in your toilet

SOUTHEAST, Minn. (KTTC) -- As people start to use their homes more than ever before amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are also using their own toilets more than ever.

That can lead to some people flushing items other than toilet paper and, eventually, some expensive plumbing problems.

The good news is, the plumbers we spoke with on Friday tell KTTC they haven't noticed an increase in calls around town for non-flushable items backing up toilets or sewer lines. But with the recent toilet paper shortages, area public works departments are worried that could soon change.

"Basically our message is that wipes clog pipes," said Rochester Water Reclamation Plant Environmental Manager David Lane. "If it's not human waste or toilet paper it really should be disposed of in the trash."

That's the bottom line, and that means don't flush paper towels, napkins, Kleenex, baby wipes, or even 'flushable' wipes.

"The thing that people don't understand is that they don't break down like toilet paper," said Lane. "Toilet paper breaks down very quickly when agitated, within say 30 seconds, that'll break down. Whereas these wipes we've done tests, even the ones that are marketed as flushable, they just don't break down and they hang up in the sewer."

"You can back up your main sewer, you can back up your fixture alone, your toilet," said Elsmore Plumbing owner Jason Elsmore. "If it's something centrally located like your toilet, you can hopefully plunge it and if you can't plunge it, you run the snake. Then you're talking about $100-$150 fix and if it gets down to your main sewer now you're talking $300-$400.

And if you happen to run out of toilet paper and need to resort to another paper product to clean up, you should place them in a nearby garbage can. Or maybe look into a paperless option.

"We have a specialized business that we try to find different things that help customers and one of the things that we kind of specialized in is bidet toilet seats," said Elsmore. "Especially now where we're running out of toilet paper, it's just a different option that sometimes works."

If you have any questions or concerns related to your toilet or plumbing at home, you are encouraged to reach out to your local plumber and they would be happy to help.