Minnesota now reporting four COVID-19 deaths, 34 currently hospitalized

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported that as of Friday morning, four people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the state.

MDH said to date, 398 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 180 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported that 346 people had tested positive.

Health officials said 51 people have required hospitalization for COVID-19 in the state, and 34 are currently hospitalized.

Health experts have stated that most cases do not require hospitalization.

The first two people who died from COVID-19 in Minnesota were Ramsey County residents in their 80s, MDH reported.

Olmsted County reported 34 total positive cases on Friday. The highest number of confirmed cases was reported in Hennepin County, which is reporting 141 cases. See the full breakdown of which counties are reporting cases here.

