Police: Rochester man attempted to shoot former neighbor outside her apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to shoot his former neighbor.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 59-year-old Omar Alasow pointed a handgun at a 50-year-old woman outside her own apartment complex. This happened 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 Block of 31st Street NE.

The woman told police she was getting into her car to leave. That's when she saw Alasow, her former neighbor.

When she greeted him, he allegedly took out a handgun and pulled the trigger. However, the gun was jammed.

Police said Alasow chased after her as she ran away. She told police that he continued to pull the trigger.

According to police, maintenance workers nearby heard screams and saw Alasow chasing after the woman. When they told him to stop, he ran from the scene.

A police officer followed him and arrested him outside the Park Towers Apartment Complex. The officer said she saw a handgun in the front passenger seat.

Police do not know any motive behind this. The woman said she had no issues with Alasow -- they had always gotten along.

In addition to a second degree attempted murder charge, police said he is also facing a charge of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.