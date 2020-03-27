Rochester opening COVID-19 question hotline

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester is opening a new call center Saturday for questions about COVID-19 resources in the city.

It'll be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The number is 507-328-2822.

The hotline will be staffed by Rochester Public Library employees.

“Library staff are accustomed to answering community members’ questions, and even though the library has been closed, we have a crew of staff working from home to answer phone calls, texts, emails, and online chats,” says Karen Lemke, Head of Marketing and Community Engagement at the library. “Information Hotline staff will either be able to locate the information requested or direct callers to the appropriate organization or person.”

Rochester residents can also find more information on the city's website by clicking here.