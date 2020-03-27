Rochester teen honored with Congressional Medal of Honor Young Heroes Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester teen is getting a big national honor.

Cody Runyon was 13-years-old when he pulled an 11-year-old from the bottom of an apartment complex swimming pool. The younger boy became unresponsive in June, 2018 at the Villages at Essex Park.

Cody's bravery and quick thinking prevented further tragedy. That's why he was chosen for a Young Hero Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Runyon will officially be honored at a later date when the COVID-19 situation is more under control.