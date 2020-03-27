RPT announces further service reductions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Transportation services are being reduced effective March 30 in response to the executive "stay at home" order from Governor Walz.

RPT regular service hours will be 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week and all neighborhood routes will follow the weekend and holiday schedule. The exception is Route 191 which is suspended.

Park and ride service will continue, but with a modified schedule. Direct service to Target and Cub Foods is being suspended. The Chateau Theater, RCTC, County Fairgrounds and IBM park and ride lots remain open. Morning peak service on direct routes will be from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For a full list of schedules and route maps visit rptride.com.