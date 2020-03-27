Vikings re-sign backups RB Ameer Abdullah, OL Brett Jones

(AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings re-signed two more of their own free agents, with new contracts for running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones.

Abdullah has been the primary kickoff returner since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions in 2018.

He also carved out a niche on coverage units last season.

Abdullah had 203 yards from scrimmage with one receiving touchdown in a reserve role.

Jones joined the Vikings in a trade with the New York Giants in 2018.

He's the second backup offensive lineman to re-up with the team this spring, joining tackle Rashod Hill.