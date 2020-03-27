Weekend Washout

Showers and thunderstorms will impact the upper Midwest Friday night through Sunday morning. The main severe threat will stay well to our southeast near the Quad Cities and into central Illinois. The main threat for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will be heavy rain, isolated small hail, and the chance for thunder.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop along a frontal boundary that will stay along and just north of I-80 during the evening on Saturday. This will limit the threat for convection in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa keeping that severe threat well to the southeast.

Showers will begin to develop across the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. I do think there will be breaks in the rainfall late Saturday morning and early in the afternoon. There is the potential for rainfall accumulations reaching near 1" in some areas.

Showers will pick back up in the late afternoon and evening hours Saturday. There is the chance for some of these showers to linger into Sunday morning. Sunday doesn't appear to be a complete washout with skies clearing late in the afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures this weekend will range from the middle and upper 40s with even some low 50s possible on Saturday.

Much warmer weather will be on the way for next week. Highs will sit steady in the middle 50s Monday through Thursday with several chances for mostly sunny skies.

Have a great weekend!

Nick