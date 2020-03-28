Charter provides free WiFi for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- While many people continue to be affected by COVID-19, businesses are stepping up for communities.

As some students return to school Monday, Charter is offering free access to Spectrum WiFi for 60 days.

Students in grades K-12 and college can call Charter and set it up so a technician can install a modem or be shipped one.

Daryl Gonzalez is taking advantage of this free services as he finishes up his junior year at Syracuse University.

Syracuse University Junior Daryl Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said his program relies heavily on the internet and with large files he needs to send things back and forth to his group quickly.

"This modem gives me 100 Mbps and the plan would be roughly $60/month. They gave it to me for free, and all had to say was I was a student and they were able to provide it for me and this is for two months," Gonzalez said.

As the semester winds down and production picks up he is very thankful for the generosity of Charter during this tough time.

If you would like to enroll call 1-844-488-8395, and installation fees will be waived for new student households.