COVID-19 RESPONSE: Small businesses finding new ways to run

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - Despite Minnesota's stay at home order, essential business has continued to carry on as usual. However, things are looking a little different in almost every industry.

"It's hard getting motivated right now," said Curt Heimer, co-owner of Heimer Foods in Adams.

For local grocers, the coronavirus is forcing them to change some policies and even stop serving popular products.

"I mean it's not worth it to put people at risk with the donut rush in the morning," said Jim Stiles, owner of Super Fresh in Austin.

No donuts, no coffee groups, but they do have locally produced products.

"We have things you can live on here for a long time, Stiles said. "Local eggs, local bacon, Hollandale onions and potatoes. What more do you need?"

Spring is the busiest time of year for Super Fresh and sales have been boosted, thanks to people taking time the time off from work to work in their yard.

"In the garden business, we wait for this kind of spring for a decade or so," said Stiles.

Super Fresh is relying on their garden center and a local maple syrup business has had to change their way of doing things.

"We put all of our whiskey on hold and our alcohol in now being used to make sanitizer," said Nikoli Yudin of Sapthre Maple Syrup.

The transition has required a lot of driving.

"Trying to find glycerol and different things that are in the product," Yudin said. "It's been quite the challenge but we've pushed through it and here we are now."

The sanitizer stocks the shelves of Heimer Foods in Adams. The store carries some items sold out other places, such as toilet paper.

"We even have some on the shelf right now," Heimer said. "Probably not by the end of the day. Like I said, our supplier has been good."

Both stores clean a little extra these days and notice their customers also taking precautions.

"We don't have the signage yet to 'Keep your distance', but they know to keep their distance," said Heimer.

The grocery owners say serving their communities keeps them going during uncertain times.

"We have just the best customers in the world that support us," said Stiles.

"We're gonna get through it. We are," said Heimer. "It's a great town. It really is. Kudos to you Adams."

Both stores still operate during their normal hours, for the time being. So far. Mower County has seen 11 coronavirus cases.

To find out how you can get the local Adams hand sanitizer, check out their page here.