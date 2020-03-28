NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS CLOSURE: Local artists share their concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many business have closed shop for the next two weeks per Governor Tim Walz's executive order.

Businesses not considered 'ESSENTIAL' will have to take a step back, and reassess after the 'stay at home' order is lifted.

Fox & Fern Floral Owner Brianna Prudoehl.

"This is a whole different level of stress," Brianna Prudoehl, Fox & Fern Floral owner said.

Prudoehl has been in the business for many years now and says she's never experienced anything like this before.

"Being an entrepreneur and being in a small business you never really know exactly what's going to happen," Prudoehl said. "Floral is not essential it's beautiful. It's essential for our livelihoods , but you don't need it to live."

Megan Kunstman is also a local artist, but her passion is capturing moments with her camera. Like Prudoehl she also is closing shop. "Professional photography services are very much a luxury."

Around this time of year is when business starts to pick up for Kunstman, and with this 'stay at home' order she says she is in a tough situation.

JMEG Photography Owner Megan Kunstman.

"Financially super detrimental, but also for our clients. It's heart-wrenching because we don't wanna be in this situation, none of us do," Kunstman stated.

It's not only the loss of income that's difficult for both ladies, it's also about what their art did for the community.

"It's somebody saying, I love you. I care about you. I thought about you enough that I wanted to give this (floral arraignment) to you," Prudoehl said. "Loss of income comes with running a business, but there is also loss of connection with your clients," added Kunstman.

Like many others getting used to a new normal is not easy, but it's all about staying positive.

"Where flowers bloom so does hope, so we have to keep positive," Prudoehl said looking at flowers.