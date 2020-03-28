Rochester Parks prohibits group gatherings and activities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The city of Rochester is implementing new restrictions for its parks during Minnesota's stay at home order to discourage outside group activities.

The Parks and Recreation Department says its noticed increased traffic in its park systems in the past week. While many individuals are following social distancing, the city is discouraging group activities by closing tennis and pickleball courts, removing rims from basketball courts and closing playgrounds and the skate park at Silver Lake.

“We want people to be comfortable enjoying the outdoors and getting some

exercise,” Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Rochester Paul Widman said in a press release. “Take advantage of the spring weather but do so smartly and at a safe distance from others.”

Parks and trails will remain open for walkers, hikers and bikers.