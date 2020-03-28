Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:08 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Hancock County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Wright County in north central Iowa…

Northwestern Franklin County in north central Iowa…

Southeastern Hancock County in north central Iowa…

Southwestern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa…

North central Hamilton County in central Iowa…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Webster City,

moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Big Wall Lake around 425 PM CDT.

Belmond around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rowan,

Meservey, Coulter, Thornton, Blairsburg, Alexander, Galt, Latimer,

Chapin and Dows.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 148 and 181.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Iowa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH