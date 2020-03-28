Showers and thunderstorms Saturday; Drying out early next week

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible around the region Saturday afternoon and evening with rain lasting overnight. A few thunderstorms could become strong to severe late in the afternoon through mid evening with hail and heavy rainfall being the main threats. Portions of the viewing area are under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. The marginal risk extending from south of Rochester towards Mason City and to the west while the slight risk extends from Decorah towards Charles City, IA to the south and west. The best timing for storms will be from 5-9pm. Make sure to stay weather aware this evening!

Light to moderate rainfall will last overnight and into the first half of Sunday. Between Saturday and Sunday, our area could pick up anywhere from 0.50" to 1.00" of rain. Will need to monitor areas creeks and rivers for elevated water levels. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 40s with cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts near 40 mph at times throughout the day.

Dry conditions move in for the start of the work week as high pressure takes control. Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Another round of rain is possible for the region on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. A few showers may linger into early Thursday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s. Seasonal temperatures remain for the late week with mostly cloudy skies on Friday and partly sunny skies for Saturday.