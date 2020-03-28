Wind Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Worth County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&