FATAL CRASH: Two vehicle crash kills man near Mantorville

NEAR MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- A two vehicle crash killed an Owatonna man near Mantorville Sunday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 57 and County Road 16 about 11:30 a.m.

58-year-old Mark Johnson was heading east on County Road 16 in his 2014 Honda Accord, when 54-year-old Bradley Schmidt was heading north in his 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche. The two cars collided and Johnson died on scene.

Schmidt, along with the two passengers riding in his vehicle, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.