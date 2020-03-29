March 29: 38 additional COVID-19 cases reported, one death in Linn County

Iowa Department of Public Health

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 38 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 336 positive cases.

There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, one Iowan with COVID-19 passed away Saturday night, an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County. There are now four COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 38 individuals include: