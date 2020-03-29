March 29: 38 additional COVID-19 cases reported, one death in Linn County

March 29: 38 additional COVID-19 cases reported, one death in Linn CountyUpdated
DES MOINES (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 38 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 336 positive cases.
There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, one Iowan with COVID-19 passed away Saturday night, an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County. There are now four COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 38 individuals include:
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Iowa County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Marshall County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) 5 older adults (61-80 years),1 elderly adult (81+)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Winneshiek County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)