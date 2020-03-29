New York passes grim milestone: Over 1,000 killed by virus, more than two-thirds of the deaths in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — New York surpassed a grim milestone as its death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed above 1,000 on Sunday, less than a month after the disease was first detected in the state.

The virus has torn through New York City and its suburbs with frightening speed. Most of the deaths have happened in a span of just a few days. New York City reported in the evening that its toll had risen to 776.

The total number of statewide deaths isn’t expected to be released until Monday. But with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of Sunday morning, the state’s total fatalities was at least 1,026.