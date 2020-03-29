Sunny conditions return to the region

After a rather rainy and gloomy weekend, brighter and warmer conditions are on the way for the beginning of the week. A few lingering showers are possible in the area before 8pm with clouds beginning to slowly decrease throughout the evening. Tonight, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with decreasing winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

High pressure takes control of the region on Monday, giving us a pleasant start to the new week. There will be plenty of sunshine across the region both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Rain chances move back into the region for the midweek with light rain possible Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few additional showers are possible Friday with seasonal temperatures in the lower 50s.

We should see a short break in the rain by Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Sunday could see another chance at a few showers.