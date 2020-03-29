Wind Advisory until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory until SUN 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Worth County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…East of Interstate 35 in central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&