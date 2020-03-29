Wind Advisory until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…East of Interstate 35 in central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM CDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&