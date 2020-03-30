A gorgeous start to the workweek today

We have an amazingly quiet and pleasant day ahead of us to start the new week today, quite a departure from the damp and blustery weather we dealt with over the weekend. High pressure is drifting in from the west on the heels of the weekend storm system, bringing sunnier, drier conditions to the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-50s, a handful of degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Just what the doctor ordered given what we've experienced in recent days!

After a bright and mild Tuesday, a storm system from the northwest will bring clouds and some light rain showers for Wednesday, but temperatures will remain mild with readings in the lower 50s expected in most spots across the area.

Thursday looks even wetter, but still fairly mild thanks to a gusty south breeze and we'll spend much of the day in the low to mid-50s.

A cold front will bring light rain and possibly a few wet snowflakes Friday with gusty northwest winds pulling in cooler air. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

The weekend will feature cool sunshine Saturday, then spotty afternoon rain showers Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s.